#BBNaija fans, is there any such thing as “silent consent”?
by Alexander O. Onukwue It was the Big Brother Naija show that gave us Nigerians the argument about what constitutes…
Read » #BBNaija fans, is there any such thing as “silent consent”? on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!