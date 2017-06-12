#BBNaija’s Bisola celebrates Her Daughter as She Turns 8 Today

Multi-talented actor, singer and runner-up of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija 2017, Bisola took to her Instagram page this morning to celebrate her daughter Leyla as she celebrates her 8th birthday. The proud mum put up the above photo on her Instagram and captioned it: My little angel 😇. My princess is 8 today. […]

The post #BBNaija’s Bisola celebrates Her Daughter as She Turns 8 Today appeared first on BellaNaija.

