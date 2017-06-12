Pages Navigation Menu

#BBNaija’s Bisola celebrates Her Daughter as She Turns 8 Today

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in BBNaija | 0 comments

Multi-talented actor, singer and runner-up of the recently concluded Big Brother Naija 2017, Bisola took to her Instagram page this morning to celebrate her daughter Leyla as she celebrates her 8th birthday. The proud mum put up the above photo on her Instagram and captioned it: My little angel 😇. My princess is 8 today. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

