#BBNaija’s Bisola Speaks on ThinTallTony Being Married, her Immediate Plans & More on Rubbin’ Minds | WATCH

Big Brother Naija 2017 first runner-up Bisola Aiyeola was a guest on Rubbin’ Minds where she spoke about her plans concerning her career, how she felt when she found out ThinTalltony was married, whether she regrets her actions and more. ** On why she went on the show: I wanted a bigger platform to showcase myself […]

