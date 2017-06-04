Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

#BBNaija’s Gifty, Daniel K. Daniel, Eucharia Anunobi & More Star in New Film ‘Perfect Seduction’ | See B.T.S Photos

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in BBNaija, Big Brother Naija, News | 0 comments

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty is up to something! The actress is currently on set shooting a new film titled ‘Perfect Seduction‘ which is being produced by Alex Odinigwe and Chidi Umeoji for Lex Sparkles Production Ltd and being directed by Vincent D Anointed. Gifty will be starring alongside veteran Nollywood actress Eucharia Anunobi, Daniel […]

The post #BBNaija’s Gifty, Daniel K. Daniel, Eucharia Anunobi & More Star in New Film ‘Perfect Seduction’ | See B.T.S Photos appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.