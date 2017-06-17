BBNaija’s Soma joins cast of ‘Jenifa’s Diary’, Efe releases new single

REALITY show Big Brother Naija may be over but the stars it created keep making moves to remain relevant in the entertainment industry. Somadina Anyama, the first housemate to be evicted from the show, has joined the cast of award-winning television series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’. Creator and producer of the show, Funke Akindele, announced the addition […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

