BCI unveils online education certification verification solution

By Christopher njoku

Determined to assist organisations in authenticating claims provided by Individuals on educational qualifications as well as other educational verification responsibilities, Background Check International, BCI, has launched an online educational certification verification platform, EduCheck.

Speaking at the launch of the platform in Lagos recently, the Chief Executive officer of Background Check International, Mr. Kola Olugbodi told news men that the offering was created out of the need to improve verification process and help eliminate the increasing level of fraud among individuals and organisations on issues and processes related to certification verification.

EduCheck is an online based e-commerce verification and e-transcript obtaining platform that links those that need verification services with the institutions or bodies that possess the data that will aid the verification.

According to Olugbodi, Background Check International which pioneered the background check industry in Nigeria will through the new EduCheck platform automate the verification process. “Before now, we were carrying out verification physically, but with Educheck the process will now we be automated”.

“The launch of this new platform is phenomenal because it is going to help solve several bottlenecks usually encountered in conducting physical verification of credentials and certifications. The platform totally eliminates the length of time required in conducting physical verifications as verifications can now be completed within a space of just one hour to 48 hours at most.

“Signing up on this platform is a way of conforming to how things are done globally. In developed climes, you don’t have to be physically present for you to have credentials verified because technology and the internet have changed the way this things work”, he added.

