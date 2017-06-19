Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

”Be Humble” Hushpuppi Warns Competitors As He Spends N3.3m On Drinks In Lagos Club

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Malaysian based Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi, who barely a week after spending over N1M on drinks in a Lagos club, has done it again, this time to humble some people are out to compete with his extravagant lifestyle.. According to the Instagram big boy, he spent over N3.3 million at a club in Lagos …

The post ”Be Humble” Hushpuppi Warns Competitors As He Spends N3.3m On Drinks In Lagos Club appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.