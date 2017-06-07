Salma Hayek shines in the delicious Trump-era satire ‘Beatriz at Dinner’ – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
Salma Hayek shines in the delicious Trump-era satire 'Beatriz at Dinner'
Los Angeles Times
“Beatriz at Dinner” is a darkly comic fantasy about an empathetic, nature-loving Latina healer who comes face to face with a racist, vulgar, thoroughly despicable member of the 1%. I say “fantasy” not because it couldn't happen, but because the movie …
Beatriz at Dinner review – Salma Hayek takes on white privilege in savage drama
'Beatriz at Dinner' seen as tale for the Trump era
Salma Hayek, Chloë Sevigny, Connie Britton, and More at the Screening for Beatriz at Dinner
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!