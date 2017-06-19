Beautiful moments from Gospel singer, Joe Praize’s wedding – YNaija
|
YNaija
|
Beautiful moments from Gospel singer, Joe Praize's wedding
YNaija
Gospel artiste, Joe Praize of the Believers Love World aka Christ Embassy, walked down the aisle with his fiancée on Saturday June 17, 2017 at the Christ Embassy, Ikeja Lagos. Couple. Joe Praize. Couple with Frank Edwards. Joe Praize proposed to his …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!