BECE: 468053 Candidates Sit Monday – Peace FM Online

BECE: 468053 Candidates Sit Monday
A total of 468,053 candidates will commence the writing of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday. The number comprises 241,148 males and 226,905 females. Data from the Basic Education Division of the Ghana Education Service …
