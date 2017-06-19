Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

BEDC to publish power availability schedule

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

BENIN Electricity Distribution Plc (BEDC) will soon commence the publication of power availability schedule for customers in its franchise areas of Edo and Delta states. Managing Director/Chief Executive officer (CEO), Mrs. Funke Osibodu disclosed this at a Media Parley with On-Air Personalities and journalists at the weekend in Benin. She explained that the power availability […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.