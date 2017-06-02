Beef keh? See Kaffy And Davido All Smile Up In This New Photos

Dance entrepreneur, Kaffy and Davido seem to have put their 2016 beef behind them as she just shared a photo with him on her Instagram page . She shared the photos and wrote; “Guess who I bumped into @wazobiafmlagos @coolfmlagos In the spirit of Dance.” Watch the short clip here ✌🏼✌🏼️@davidoofficial A post shared by …

The post Beef keh? See Kaffy And Davido All Smile Up In This New Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

