Bellew Tells Haye Rematch Will Only Happen On His Terms

Tony Bellew has told David Haye, that a rematch will only happen on his terms, or he will be forced to consider his many options.

Haye lost his first fight to the Merseyside boxer and is currently recuperating from an Achilles injury he sustained that night.

Haye is hoping to make a return before the end of the year and against Bellew, who is considering a fight with Joseph Parker.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ, Bellew said: “There’s already been talks and negotiations for a rematch. I have so many options on the table and Haye is one of them.

“They want to do the rematch and I will do it in a heartbeat as long as the terms can be made and negotiated.

“If they can’t be met, I have so many options, people have to remember that Haye needs me a lot more than I need him – I have nothing left to prove.

“I do love the thought of becoming heavyweight champion of the world, I’ll be honest, I don’t know if I’m good enough, but I’m willing to give it a go. Joseph Parker, I’m not playing around, I’m coming.”

The post Bellew Tells Haye Rematch Will Only Happen On His Terms appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

