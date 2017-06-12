Pages Navigation Menu

Bello released N200m to facilitate my recall from Senate – Dino Melaye

Posted on Jun 12, 2017

Dino Melaye has alleged that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has released N200m for the ongoing move by the electorate in his constituency to recall him from the Senate. Melaye, representing the Kogi West Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, made the allegation in Kabba, Kogi, on Sunday. He, however, assured […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

