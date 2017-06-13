Pages Navigation Menu

Bemyoda drops Debut Album “Stark” | Listen on BN

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After a much anticipated wait for a LP from Bemyoda, the singer/songwriter drops his debut album “Stark”. “Stark” was recorded in 4 cities in Nigeria and USA: Abuja, Lagos, Cleveland, and Nashville. Produced by Atta Otigba, Amos Kantiok, and Paul Scholten, the project smoothly swings from simple folk melodies to haunting jazz influenced tunes, and […]

