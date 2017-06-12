Ben Ayade : Gov assures corps members of adequate security in C/River – Pulse Nigeria
Vanguard
Ben Ayade : Gov assures corps members of adequate security in C/River
The governor also pledged to complete the renovation of the permanent orientation camp in Obubra Local Government Area. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · Cross River Governor Ben Ayade play. Cross River …
Ben Ayade assures corps members of adequate security in Cross River
