Mkhwebane probes corruption at SOEs – Citizen

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Africa


Mkhwebane probes corruption at SOEs
Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane during an interview on October 08, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images. The latest allegations of influence-peddling are deepening a divide in the ANC. The public protector has launched a
Public Protector To Investigate Eskom, Transnet and Prasa After Gupta EmailsHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
Mkhwebane investigates state capture allegations made in Gupta emailsSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
Public Protector to launch another investigation into state captureBusinessTech
Eyewitness News –Independent Online –AllAfrica.com –Business Day (registration)
