Benin admits president had surgery while in Paris – New Vision

Posted on Jun 20, 2017


Benin admits president had surgery while in Paris
Benin President Patrice Talon underwenttwo surgeries during a prolonged stay in Paris, one procedure due to doctors finding a lesion in his prostate, his office said Monday. The admission comes weeks after Talon's absence, which lasted nearly a month, …
