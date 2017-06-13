Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Benue LG elections: CNPP kicks, plans massive protest

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Conference of Nigeria Political Parties (CNPP) has begun mobilisation to protest what it described as a rape of democracy during the Benue State local government election won by the APC. The group called for the scrapping of State Electoral Commissions across the country. CNPP stated that the outcome of Benue elections was a deliberate […]

Benue LG elections: CNPP kicks, plans massive protest

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.