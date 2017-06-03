Pages Navigation Menu

Benue: PDP supporters in Ogbadibo urged to boycott LG polls

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Ogbadibo local government PDP chairmanship candidate, Hon. Sunday Onaji, has urged party faithful in the area to be calm in the wake of the court’s decision. A statement by the Director, Media and Publicity of his Campaign Organization, Yemi Itodo, asked supporters to stay away from the election so as not to legitimize the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

