Benue set to commence mock table payment of salaries

Benue State Government will commence mock table payment of workers salaries this week. State Deputy Governor, Engineer Benson Abounu made this disclosure while briefing journalists on the outcome of the sensitization meeting between the State salary verification Committee and heads of MDAs, held in Makurdi, the state capital. He explained that the exercise would begin […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

