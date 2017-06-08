Benzema Insists Ronaldo Is Not Selfish

Karim Benzema insists Cristiano Ronaldo is not selfish as people think and can turn provider, whenever needed.

Ronaldo scored 42 goals in 46 games for Real Madrid, to help win the La Liga, UCL, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

And despite Messi getting 19 assists, seven more than the formidable Portuguese forward, Benzema insists he passes when needed.

“I have no words. When I hear his name, I just have a gesture of admiration,” he said of Ronaldo, as quoted by AS.

“He’s an extraordinary person. We understand each other well on the pitch. He wants to have the ball but it’s very difficult to get it when he runs with it.

“He’s not selfish on the pitch but if he has the ball he always wants to go for goal. And suddenly, he’ll set me up to score.”

