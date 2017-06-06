Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beren and Luthien: New book by JRR Tolkien finally goes on sale – Stuff.co.nz

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Stuff.co.nz

Beren and Luthien: New book by JRR Tolkien finally goes on sale
Stuff.co.nz
Hitting cinemas in 2001, 2002 and 2003, Peter Jackson's trilogy of films adapting J.R.R Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings went on to win 17 Oscars and establish NZ as the real Middle-Earth. "It's the job that's never started as takes longest to finish
Published after 100 yearsThe Hindu
JRR Tolkien's 100-year-old novel, Beren and Lúthien, has arrived: EW reviewEW.com
New JRR Tolkien book released 100 years after it was first writtenBirmingham Mail
Konbini
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.