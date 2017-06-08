Berizzo to replace Sampaoli as Sevilla coach

Eduardo Berizzo will take charge of Sevilla next season after the Spanish club announced the agreement of a two-year deal with the Argentine on Thursday. “Sevilla FC and Eduardo Berizzo have reached an agreement in principle for the Argentine to be the club’s new coach for the next two seasons,” Sevilla said in a statement. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

