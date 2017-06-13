Best Buy gadget rental scheme lets you try before you buy

Best Buy is about to introduce a rental scheme for popular tech products so customers can try before they buy. Cameras, fitness trackers, and audio equipment will be included in the scheme, which will reportedly launch later this month.

