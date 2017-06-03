Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Between Wizkid And Nicki Minaj On Instagram As They Acknowledge Each Other

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Wizkid and Nicki Minaj acknowledged each other on Instagram. We reported recently that wizkid dropped a comment on her page and liked a photo. Popular singer, Wizkid already made it clear in the past that he really likes American female rapper, Nicki Minaj. Recently, the singer was spotted showing love to the 34-year-old Trinidadian-born American …

The post Between Wizkid And Nicki Minaj On Instagram As They Acknowledge Each Other appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.