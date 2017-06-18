Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins!

Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed their twins, according to multiple reports. “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends,” a source told People, who reported the arrival on Saturday night. Beyoncé, 35, and Jay Z, 47, are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. Beyoncé …

