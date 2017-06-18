Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beyonce gives birth to baby boy & girl, but they’re still hospitalized with undisclosed issues: TMZ – Fox 32 Chicago

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Fox 32 Chicago

Beyonce gives birth to baby boy & girl, but they're still hospitalized with undisclosed issues: TMZ
Fox 32 Chicago
LOS ANGELES (Fox 32 News) – Singer Beyonce has given birth to a baby boy and girl, but undisclosed issues have kept them in the hospital for nearly a week, TMZ reported. The twin babies were born Monday, TMZ reported. The babies and mom are still at …
Is this proof that Beyonce is a mom again?Pulse Nigeria

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.