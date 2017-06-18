Beyonce gives birth to baby boy & girl, but they’re still hospitalized with undisclosed issues: TMZ – Fox 32 Chicago
|
Fox 32 Chicago
|
Beyonce gives birth to baby boy & girl, but they're still hospitalized with undisclosed issues: TMZ
Fox 32 Chicago
LOS ANGELES (Fox 32 News) – Singer Beyonce has given birth to a baby boy and girl, but undisclosed issues have kept them in the hospital for nearly a week, TMZ reported. The twin babies were born Monday, TMZ reported. The babies and mom are still at …
Is this proof that Beyonce is a mom again?
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!