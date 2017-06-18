Pages Navigation Menu

Beyonce, Jay Z welcome twins

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Beyoncé has reportedly given birth to the much-awaited twins, in the same Los Angeles hospital where she delivered Blue Ivy Carter. E! News quotes multiple sources as saying that she and her husband, Jay Z, were thrilled with the arrival of their new babies. “Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

