Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Beyonce & Jay Z’s Twins Still in Hospital For ‘Minor Issue’

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Beyonce and Jay Z‘s newborn twins are reportedly still in the hospital a week after being born. The couple welcomed a boy and a girl, according to TMZ, but there was a “minor issue” that has kept them hospitalized. The site doesn’t know the nature of the problem, but family sources say they were born …

The post Beyonce & Jay Z’s Twins Still in Hospital For ‘Minor Issue’ appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.