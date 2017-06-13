Nigeria: Arewa Youths’ Ultimatum and Frailty of Nigeria’s Unity – AllAfrica.com
|
BuzzNigeria.com
|
Nigeria: Arewa Youths' Ultimatum and Frailty of Nigeria's Unity
AllAfrica.com
The recent quit notice by the Arewa Youth Forum Consultative Assembly (AYFCA), a coalition of socio-political groups in Northern Nigeria, which directed members of Igbo ethnic nationality residing in the north to relocate to their Southeast homeland …
Beyond the Kaduna Declaration: Beating the drums of war
Biafra Agitation: Is the END of Nigeria very near?
Hate speeches: Okorocha cautions Arewa youths, pro-Biafra groups
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!