Biafra: 7 Reasons Ojukwu’s Amerian PR man dumped him

During the civil war in Nigeria, Biafra, under the command of Lt. Col Odumegwu Ojukwu operated an effective propaganda campaign at the international level. One of the public relations consultants engaged by Ojukwu was Robert S.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

