Biafra agitators, Arewa youths risk jail terms – Osinbajo
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has warned that persons agitating for secession and the northern groups that issued ultimatum to Igbos risked jail terms as they violated Nigeria’s laws. Osinbajo gave the warning at a consultative meeting with traditional rulers from the South-East at the Presidential Banquet Hall, Abuja, on Sunday. He said that the manner of the agitations, method and objective were wrong, unlawful and clearly violated the nation’s Constitution.
