Biafra agitators plan boycott of 2019 general elections – NAIJ.COM

Biafra agitators plan boycott of 2019 general elections
A group of pro-Biafra agitators in the south-east and south-south of the country are planning a massive boycott of the 2019 general elections if Biafra Republic is not realised. The group which is known as the Lower Niger Congress (LNC) has insisted …
Biafra: South East, South South agitators threaten to boycott 2019 polls
