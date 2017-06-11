Biafra Backlash And Ndigbo Assets. What Odumegwu Ojukwu Told Me

I have told this story before on this space and am repeating it. In 2005 as the Group Political Editor of Thisday Newspaper I had the privilege of interviewing late Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the undisputed Biafra hero at his home in Enugu.

After the interview, I was already at his exit gate when he called me back and dropped this message: “My friend, your newspaper is very powerful, they listen to you people, use it to tell Nigerian authorities to make haste to address Igbo problems, the war weary generations are giving way for the younger ones who did not witness the war and would not understand why they should take it.”

That Ojukwu prophecy was 12 years ago; Nnamdi Kanu and the bulk of his IPOB group were born after the war. On May 30th they gave directive for every Igbo including the war generation people to stay indoors and it was obeyed.

