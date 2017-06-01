Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: compliance to sit-at-home order shows Igbo unity – Group

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

An Igbo Socio-Cultural group, Nzuko Umunna, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct by Igbo people worldwide in their activities to mark the “Biafra at 50” celebrations. The group commended the IPOB, MASSOB, and other groups for the very peaceful and civil manner they mobilized and conducted themselves. It also hailed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and all […]

Biafra: compliance to sit-at-home order shows Igbo unity – Group

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.