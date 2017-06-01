Biafra Day sit-at-home declaration tops Google search – Google Spokesperson

The sit-at-home order made by the Independent People of Biafra and the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, dominated Google search during the week. Nigerians took to Google to know more about Biafra and the history of democracy in Africa’s most populous nation. Google’s Spokesman, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade made the announcement in […]

Biafra Day sit-at-home declaration tops Google search – Google Spokesperson

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

