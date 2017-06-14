Biafra: Forget Secession, Nigeria Cannot Break Up – Amaechi Declares

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday insisted that Nigeria’s Break Up cannot be possible” .Amaechi claimed not many Nigerians knew that the nation was heading towards another civil war in 2015, had the election results of that year been tampered with.

The former Governor of Rivers State made these statements at the maiden edition of the CKN News annual lecture in Lagos.

He argued that the country cannot break up.

“The removal of President Jonathan was a bigger threat than Biafra. Nigeria was inching towards the civil war. So, forget the talk about secession; Nigeria cannot breakup,” Amaechi said.

Speaking on the topic: “The Role of The Social Media in the Socio-economic and Political Development of Nigeria”, he noted that whilst the social media was generating huge funds on the one hand, it was also misinforming members of the public.

Amaechi added: “They misinform the public. They have no rules except for the few that are credible and it is because those ones rose from the traditional media. Social media can destroy this country. It is good for society and its polity and it is also very bad.”

The post Biafra: Forget Secession, Nigeria Cannot Break Up – Amaechi Declares appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

