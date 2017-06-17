Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Here’s why Turkish diplomat, Erkahraman visited Nnamdi Kanu

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

Brother to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Emmanuel Kanu has disclosed that the Turkish government is seeking ways of partnering with IPOB’s leadership, DailyPost reports. Emmanuel, in a statement said Turkish government was seeking to partner with IPOB leadership in the areas of infrastructural programmes designed to promote education, […]

