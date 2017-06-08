Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: How FG can end agitation – Ex-Perm Sec, Olaopa

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Biafra, Politics | 0 comments

Ex-Permanent Secretary at the Presidency, Tunji Olaopa, has canvassed ways call for Biafra can be ended without causing upheavals. Olaopa listed them as devolution of more powers to states and local governments in the South East, introducing a regional government in the South East, reviewing the federal character principle and decentralizing anti-corruption strategy and policing. […]

