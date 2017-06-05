Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Biafra: IPOB blasts groups over sponsorship claims, issues 48-hour ultimatum – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

Biafra: IPOB blasts groups over sponsorship claims, issues 48-hour ultimatum
Daily Post Nigeria
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday descried as sponsored and spurious allegations that it was being sponsored by the Anambra State Governor and certain other individuals. A group, INTERSOCIETY had listed Obiano, the Deputy Senate …
IPOB denies Obiano's $50000, 2 jeeps gratification to KanuDaily Trust
Kanu Denies Accepting Cash, Car Gifts from ObianoTHISDAY Newspapers
Nnamdi Must Be Arrested Within 2 Weeks Else We Will Stage A Protest – Kogi GroupNigeria Today

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.