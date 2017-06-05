Biafra: IPOB blasts groups over sponsorship claims, issues 48-hour ultimatum

‎The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday descried as sponsored and spurious allegations that it was being sponsored by the Anambra State Governor and certain other individuals. A group, INTERSOCIETY had listed Obiano, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and several other individuals and groups as sponsors of pro-Biafra activities. However, the media […]

Biafra: IPOB blasts groups over sponsorship claims, issues 48-hour ultimatum

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

