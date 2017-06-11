Biafra: IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Sits Down As 2 Able Bodied Men Kneel Down Before Him While Talking To Him (Photos)

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu yesterday hosted some well wishers at his home in Afara ,Umahia, the capital of Abia State. But what got people talking – was how the men knelt down through out the course of their chat as the pro-Biafra leader sat down.

See photos below..

The post Biafra: IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Sits Down As 2 Able Bodied Men Kneel Down Before Him While Talking To Him (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

