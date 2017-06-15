Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: It is not wrong for people to agitate – Umahi

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has stated that it is within the fundamental human rights of people to agitate. Governor Umahi made this disclosure while fielding questions on behalf of the South-East delegation that met with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, in a closed-door session at the Old […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

