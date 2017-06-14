Biafra: MASSOB denies plot to attack Nnamdi Kanu’s house

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has dismissed claims that it was planning to attack the residence of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, leader, Nnamdi Kanu in Umuahia, Abia State. MASSOB Zonal Leader, Abia Central, Felix Ezekwem, while addressing journalists in Aba, described the report of the alleged attack […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

