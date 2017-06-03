Biafra: Nigeria Could Seek Revocation Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Bail

There are very strong indications that the federal government may ask the Federal High Court in Abuja to revoke the bail granted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, for allegedly flouting his bail conditions granted to him in April.

Saturday Punch quoted unnamed sources at the Federal Ministry of Justice (the body prosecuting the IPOB leader) as saying that the Nigerian government is already taking notes of the alleged breaches of bail conditions by Kanu.

The sources further said the prosecuting authorities were taking records of the alleged breaches, reviewing them and would take “the necessary step at the appropriate time.”

While attending to an application seeking for his bail in April, Justice Nyako listed 12 conditions, including an order for Mr. Kanu to avoid being seen in a crowd of more than ten people.

The court also instructed that Mr. Kanu desist from granting interviews or engaging in any form of rallies as part of his conditions for bail.

However, one of the sources in the Federal Ministry of Justice in Abuja, said although without going into details, “Kanu had been found to have flouted some of the conditions (he was given).”

“We are taking note of his conducts which were in breach of the conditions of the bail granted him. “We are reviewing them and we will take the necessary action at the appropriate time.”

When asked if the government intends to ask for the revocation of his bail, the source reportedly said “of course, the consequence of any breach of bail conditions is the revocation of the bail.”

When pressed to give details of the noticed breaches, one of the sources said, “It will not be appropriate to reveal the details now.

“But anybody who has been following the events would clearly see the breaches.”

The trial resumes on July 11.

Although, his co-accused had also filed separate bail applications, Kanu was the only one granted bail, among the four defendants standing trial on charges bordering on Biafra agitation.

The other accused persons charged along with Kanu were the National Coordinator of IPOB, Mr. Chidiebere Onwudiwe; an IPOB member, Benjamin Madubugwu, and a former Field Maintenance Engineer seconded to the MTN, David Nwawuisi.

Recall, the South East Peoples Assembly (SEPA) had called on the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to revoke the bail granted Kanu by Justice Nayako in the next seven days.

SEPA, in a letter dated May 31, signed by its President, Prince Chukwuemeka Okorie, appealed to the Chief Judge of the high court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, to revoke Kanu’s bail because he was struggling for relevance and had continued to flout the conditions attached to his bail.

