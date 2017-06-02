Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu now new Igbo leader – World Igbo Youth Council backs Ohanaeze

The World Igbo Youth Council, WIYC, Friday ‎backed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, over its recognition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu as the new Igbo leader. The OYC leadership had during ‎their visit to Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, declared that the Igbos now had a leader in him. However, a […]

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu now new Igbo leader – World Igbo Youth Council backs Ohanaeze

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

