Biafra: North give Igbos 3 months to leave zone, say they are ungrateful, uncultured – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Biafra: North give Igbos 3 months to leave zone, say they are ungrateful, uncultured
Daily Post Nigeria
A coalition of Northern Youth Groups tagged, “The Kaduna Declaration” have given all Igbos residing in any part of Northern Nigeria three months to relocate to their places of origin. They have also directed northerners residing in the East to within …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!