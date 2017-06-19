Biafra: Northern youths explain why Igbos must go

The Coalition of Northern Youths have appealed to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to allow Igbos actualize their struggle for Biafra Republic. In a letter signed by Ambassador Shettima Yerima, Joshua Viashman, Aminu Adam, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and Nastura Ashir Sharif, the youths thought the peace resolution initiated by the Acting President was a welcome development, […]

Biafra: Northern youths explain why Igbos must go

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

