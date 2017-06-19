Pages Navigation Menu

Biafra: Northern youths explain why Igbos must go

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

The Coalition of Northern Youths have appealed to the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo to allow Igbos actualize their struggle for Biafra Republic. In a letter signed by Ambassador Shettima Yerima, Joshua Viashman, Aminu Adam, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman and Nastura Ashir Sharif, the youths thought the peace resolution initiated by the Acting President was a welcome development, […]

